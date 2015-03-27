Who’s Yer Games returning to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who’s Yer Gamers has announced its seventh annual convention to take place in Indianapolis, beginning April 17-19.

The local, non profit organization will gather at the Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel. It’s a free convention focused mostly on tabletop gaming.

This year, the convention will also offer crafting, a kids room and a blood drive benefiting the Red Cross. You can sign up in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome.

