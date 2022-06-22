News

Why does the sight of blood make me want to pass out?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Does the sight of blood make you sweaty, anxious and sick to your stomach? Well, you may have a condition known as hemophobia. Hemophobia is defined as an extreme fear of getting medical tests or shots involving blood.

A phobia is defined as an irrational fear of something that’s unlikely to cause harm. However, hemophobia can have a severe impact on your life, especially if you skip doctor appointments as a result.

In this segment of Health Spotlight Life.Style.Live! I discuss the physical and emotional symptoms of hemophobia, when it’s time to see a doctor and treatments available to help you overcome the condition.