Why freezing rain is so dangerous

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Freezing rain was expected through the Tuesday morning commute.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown said freezing rain is just rain that comes down from a warmer part of the atmosphere and hits the cold ground and freezes.

“As we go through the overnight hours, I think we’ll see more locations added to the freezing rain hazard,” Brown said. “More issues and a big issue for the morning commute.”

Brown says freezing rain can be dangerous because it first seems like just rain, but, as soon as it hits the ground or any object under the freezing point, it turns to ice and can create slick conditions.

“Freezing rain is very difficult to drive in because it’s falling as rain and you probably can’t tell immediately but you can hear it hitting the car that roads are becoming slick,” Brown said. “Just know roads are slick. If you have to travel out late tonight, third shift workers, or early tomorrow morning just try to limit your travel.”

Indiana Department of Transportation crews started to prepare Sunday morning to minimize the freeze by applying brine on the roads. The liquid mixture goes down to help prevent freezing.

Kyleigh Cramer, the INDOT public relations director for the east central district that serves Indianapolis, told News 8 on Monday, “We will be out tonight on full call out in Marion County so we have about 50 yellow trucks out (Monday night) making sure we’re all ready to go for the safety of our Hoosiers who are traveling (Tuesday) morning to work.”

Cramer says this is not the first full callout of INDOT workers of the season, and this many severe weather events can be tiring for crews. “It’s long hours and, we, especially up in the northern portion of the state, are very tired, and they have had to work long, long hours.”

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase stopping distance, only drive when necessary, and drive distraction-free in the winter weather conditions.