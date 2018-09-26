Why Indiana consistently lands top business rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve done it again.

Indiana has made another list proclaiming it’s one of the top states for business.

The latest list, from Area Development magazine, says Indiana is the ninth-best state for doing business. It’s no surprise to the folks at the Sun King Brewing Co., who abide by the motto “enrich the lives of Hoosiers one pint at a time.”

“We have a lot of young people coming in here,” Sun King Chief Financial Officer Brad Cornelius said. “Very highly skilled professionals looking for jobs. There is no shortage of talent that, it seems like, that I know other states are struggling with.”

Earlier this year, CNBC said Indiana is one of the best states when it comes to the cost of doing business. Chief Executive Magazine lists Indiana as the fifth best business state.

The list from Area Development is based on several factors including business costs, tax breaks and competitive workforces.

“It’s a very low cost-of-living state,” Cornelius said. “Property taxes are very low and, from a business perspective, our tax base is very low as well.”

Indiana Economic Development Corp. President Elaine Bedel said Indiana’s balanced budget, strong bond rating and low cost of living are all drawing business to expand or move here.

But, do the rankings matter to Amazon or other companies looking for long-term expansions?

“Absolutely,” Bedel said. “These are important to the companies. They’re looking for a place to do business.”

Last year, Business Facilities magazine ranked Indiana as the No. 1 state for manufacturing workforce.

When it comes to the brewing industry, Sun King recently expanded again by opening a distillery in Carmel.

“A lot of businesses have been moving into the area and we can see a lot of growth here. Especially on our side of Indianapolis,” Cornelius said. “There’s a lot of revitalization going on.”

The top state on Area Development’s list is Georgia. The list puts Indiana as the top state in the Midwest for doing business.