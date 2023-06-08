Wildfire smoke storms through the United States, Actor Tom Holland taking a break from acting: Is This Anything?

As smoke from Canada’s overactive fire season gets pushed down south, major cities have been dealing with hazardous air quality conditions.

Since Wednesday of this week, 75 million people across the eastern half of the United States are under air quality reports. This week, New York was reported to have the worst air quality in the world.

The hazardous smoke-filled air impacts cities from Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. Even affected states like the Carolinas expect the worst air quality.

With school activities and professional sporting events worldwide being canceled, many have been advised to wear a mask outside or stay indoors.

Actor Tom Holland has reported that he is currently taking a break from acting. Holland is known for starring in Marvel’s Spiderman trilogy.

Holland announced his year-long hiatus after his role in the upcoming Apple-TV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

The star reported to EW that the miniseries broke him. Holland also stated he wants to be a “regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”

