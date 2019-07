INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s mountaintop moment for the Australian Will Power is still setting in.

On Monday evening, News 8’s Anthony Calhoun and Month of May race analyst Derek Daly talked to the winner of the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 ahead of the Indy 500 Victory Celebration.

Click on the video to see hear what the race meant to him — and whether he took part in the Australian “shoey” tradition.