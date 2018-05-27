Will Power wins the 102nd Indianapolis 500: a minute-by-minute recap

3:23 p.m. Will Power wins the 2018 Indianapolis 500! Ed Carpenter 2nd and Scott Dixon finishes 3rd.

3:22 p.m. 2 laps left! Will Power leads Ed Carpenter by 2 seconds.

3:20 p.m. 4 laps to go! Will Power takes the lead as Wilson and Harvey have to pit!

3:18 p.m. Stefan Wilson to the lead on the restart! 6 laps to go!

3:17 p.m. Green Flag with 7 laps to go! Oriol Servia leads Stefan Wilson, Jack Harvey, Will Power and Scott Dixon.

3:09 p.m. CAUTION Tony Kanaan hits the wall coming out of turn 2 on lap 188.

3:04 p.m. 20 laps left. Oriol Servia leads Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey as green flag pit stops continue.

2:58 p.m. With 30 laps to go, Will Power leads Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

2:50 p.m. Return to green flag on lap 161.

2:39 p.m. Green flag back in the air on lap 153, but caution right back out as Sage Karam hits the wall on the front straightaway.

2:36 p.m. 50 laps to go, race remains under caution. Will Power leads Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

2:35 p.m. Following his crash, Sebastien Bourdais has been checked and cleared at the infield care center.

2:29 p.m. CAUTION as Helio Castroneves crashes on lap 146. Castroneves out of the car and walking away.

2:28 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 145. Will Power leads Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves. After starting 32nd, Alexander Rossi is up to 9th.

2:17 p.m. CAUTION Sebastien Bourdais hits the wall on lap 138 in a single-car accident.

2:12 p.m. As another cycle of pit stops takes place, Sebastien Bourdais takes over the race lead with 68 laps remaining.

2:06 p.m. Rookie Kyle Kaiser is out of the race after 110 laps with a mechanical issue.

2:04 p.m. On lap 120, Will Power leads 2nd place Ed Carpenter by just over 3.5 seconds.

2:01 p.m. With 85 laps remaining, Will Power leads Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves.

1:56 p.m. As green flag pit stops continue, Will Power leads on lap 109.

1:55 p.m. Rahal pits from the lead. Zach Claman de Melo takes over the top spot with 106 laps complete.

1:50 p.m. HALFWAY: Graham Rahal leads Robert Wickens, and Josef Newgarden.

1:48 p.m. Danica Patrick emerges from the infield care center, claims she is okay, but disappointed.

1:43 p.m. Tony Kanaan gives up the lead for a scheduled pit stop on lap 90. Ed Carpenter up front.

1:42 p.m. Tony Kanaan continues to lead on lap 87. 28 drivers remain on the lead lap.

1:36 p.m. 80 laps complete: Tony Kanaan leads Ed Carpenter, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

1:32 p.m. Ed Jones is being taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital after a crash, complaining of head and neck pain. He is awake and alert.

1:31 p.m. Green flag back out. Tony Kanaan retakes the lead over Ed Carpenter on lap 74.

1:22 CAUTION: Danica Patrick hits the wall on lap 67, bringing her racing career to an end.

1:21 Carpenter retakes the lead from Kanaan one lap later.

1:20 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 63. Ed Carpenter leads, but is passed on the restart by Tony Kanaan.

1:16 p.m. Takuma Sato and James Davison have officially been ruled out of the race after a lap 47 crash.

1:11 p.m. CAUTION: Ed Jones hits the wall in turn 2 on lap 58.

1:09 p.m. Ed Carpenter retakes the lead on the restart. Tony Kanaan up to 2nd on lap 57.

1:08 p.m. Green flag back out on lap 55!

1:04 p.m. 51 laps in the books, as the drivers pit under the caution flag the top 5 are Zachary Claman de Melo, Ed Carpenter, Tony Kanaan, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud.

12:57 p.m. CAUTION: James Davison and defending champ Takuma Sato collide and hit the wall on lap 47.

12:53 p.m. 41 laps down, Carpenter continues to lead. Looking for a 4th Indy win, Helio Castroneves is currently 5th

12:50 p.m. 38 laps into her final race, Danica Patrick currently runs 12th.

12:48 p.m. As the drivers cycle through the first round of pit stops, Ed Carpenter retakes the race lead on lap 37.

12:44 p.m. Tony Kanaan is the first driver to pit today on lap 30. He is followed by Ed Carpenter and others on lap 31.

12:42 p.m. Clean racing through 27 laps, and Ed Carpenter’s lead is just over one second.

12:37 p.m. 20 laps down and Ed Carpenter has led them all. Pagenaud, Power, Newgarden and Bourdais round out the top 5

12:32 p.m After 12 laps, the top 5 is Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais.

12:30 p.m. 10 laps into the race and polesitter Ed Carpenter continues to lead.

12:22 p.m. GREEN FLAG!