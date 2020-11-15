Wind advisory Sunday; central Indiana residents experiencing power outages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times today. More than 20,000 customers across central Indiana were experiencing power outages as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday:

A system moving through will continue to provide rain chances Sunday morning. Rain should wrap up by mid morning from west to east.

A wind advisory will remain in place until 7 p.m. this evening. Expect wind gusts to hit 50 mph at times in the wake of the weekend system.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the day, hovering in the middle 40s this afternoon.

Sunday Night:

A gradual clearing will take place overnight. Winds should ease up a bit, making for a colder overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Monday:

It will be a bright and quiet start to the work week. Highs will hit the lower 50s.

8-day Forecast:

A quiet weather pattern continues through the week. Cooler temperatures will prevail through Wednesday. A warming trend is on track to return on Thursday, as highs flirt with 60° Thursday through the end of the weekend.