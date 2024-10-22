Winds, drought fuel elevated fire risk in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – High winds, low humidity and a lack of rain have Indiana officials warning of an elevated fire risk in the state on Tuesday.

National Weather Service offices in Indianapolis and Northern Indiana issued alerts about the risk of brush and grass fires.

The alerts cite wind gusts up to 30mph in Indiana, combined with temperatures near 80 and extremely dry conditions over the past few weeks.

The advisories discourage all outdoor burning, and to be careful with open flames or any equipment that may emit sparks.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map lists all of central and northern Indiana from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

At least 28 Indiana counties are under active burn bans as of Noon Tuesday.