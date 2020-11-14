Windy conditions with rain returning this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wind advisory will go into effect later Saturday night.

Today:

Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system today. Expect scattered showers to arrive near lunchtime, and continue on and off through the rest of the afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid 50s.

Tonight:

More widespread rain will fill in across the state later this evening.

In addition, winds will really start to pick up heading into the overnight hours. Gusts will likely hover in the 50-60 mph range overnight. A wind advisory will go into effect overnight through Sunday evening.

Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s for much of the overnight.

Sunday:

Showers will continue to hang around for the morning, before tapering off for the early afternoon.

Winds will remain strong through much of the day, before gradually falling off near sunset, Sunday.

Temperatures will likely hover in the middle and upper 40s all day.

8 day forecast:

Cooler start to the work week, with highs hovering near 50° through Wednesday. A nice jump in temps heading into the end of the week and into next weekend, as we should see a spike in numbers – pushing the lower 60s for Friday and Saturday.