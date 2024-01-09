Windy with rain changing to snow late tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We started out the morning with snow farther north and rain in central and southern Indiana. The rain will continue to move north throughout the day. It’s going to be really windy with rain changing to snow late tonight.

TODAY: Rain overspreads the entire state throughout the day today. It’s going to be a wet Tuesday with on/off showers. Winds ramp up today and we may see gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Later this afternoon we have the southern part of Indiana under a Wind Advisory until 7am Wednesday. Winds may gust in the advisory near 40 miles per hour.

Despite the cloud cover and rain we will see temperatures climb into the middle 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end and then changes over to snow late tonight. We may see some minor accumulations with less than an inch likely. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered snow showers are possible early Wednesday morning. With temperatures below freezing we may see a few slick spots. Look for gusty winds once again with winds gusting near 30 and 35 miles per hour.

Highs climb into the middle 30 under mostly cloudy skies.

NEXT SYSTEM

Quiet weather Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and higher in the upper 30s. Another system is heading this way for Friday and Saturday. The exact track is still in question. One computer model is suggesting more snow while another one favors a warmer solution which would give us more rain.

Right now it looks like we can see rain and snow with gusty winds.

We are pretty confident about the bitter blast of air that follows this system. Early next week it looks like we may see temperatures in the teens with lows in the single digits Monday and Tuesday.