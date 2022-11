News

Winter family fun activities can find at White River State Park

Kid-ing with Kayla: It gets more difficult to entertain a child in the winter months with cold weather and fewer hours of daylight. That’s why Kayla Sullivan is featuring some fun winter family activities in the White River State Park area.

On Tuesday, Kayla and her three-year-old son Allan explored the Indiana State Museum, Jingle Rails, an IMAX version of The Polar Express, Victory Field and Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!