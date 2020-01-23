Wintry mix arrives later Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and cloudy start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Most of the precipitation will hold off until this evening but there could be a few light snow showers possible mid to late morning. This afternoon will be cloudy and dry with highs approaching the upper 30s to near 40°. After the evening commute, a light wintry mix will develop and will remain on and off through the remainder of the evening and overnight. Lows will hold steady in the mid-30s.

A light mix and showers will continue through the morning commute with temperatures warming to the lower 40s. Once colder air moves in late Friday we could see all the precipitation transition to the snow showers through midday Saturday. Much colder day withe scattered light snow. Not expecting much accumulation. Looks like under 1″ in Indy.

Sunday should stay dry and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Monday highs will hit the lower 40s. The next chance for a mix arrives midweek.