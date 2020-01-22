Wintry mix moves in late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel-like temperatures in the lower teens. A mostly clear morning will allow for sunshine for the early half of the day. Clouds will thicken up through the day with highs warming to the upper 30s.

Wednesday night expect to see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday will start dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Highs will warm to the lower 40s with increasing chances for a light mix. Precipitation will mix to snow and rain then just rain late Thursday. Showers will continue through the day on Friday with periods of dry time. Highs by the end of the week with remain in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a light mix around. The light mix should transition to light flurries late Saturday and early Sunday. Highs Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Next week start looks mild and dry. Next weather maker moves in late next week with showers and a wintry mix with highs in the lower 40s.