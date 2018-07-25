WISH Patrol surprises expectant mother with baby shower after tragic loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In life exists a place few have traveled – where deep grief intersects with inexplicable joy.

At 18, Victoria Brown was told she would never be able to conceive. But after reconnecting with the love of her life several years ago, Victoria and her fiance Noah Lambert began fertility treatments. For years, they tried to have a child but were unsuccessful.

“Finally, about a year ago, I just said, ‘Hey, it’s not going to happen,’” said Victoria. “I’m happy in my life, I’ve got Noah.”

A routine doctor’s visit on a cold December day changed all of that. Victoria was ten weeks pregnant. The couple would later find out they were expecting a baby boy to be named Jameson Kingston.

“When the ultrasound was done, Noah jumps up and he’s like kicking in the air and says, ‘I finally got something I wanted and I don’t mean a steak or a cheeseburger, I mean I got my boy!’ And I said, ‘Yes, yes you did. You got your boy,’” said Victoria.

Just nine days after seeing their newest addition on ultrasound, tragedy befell the young couple. On his way home from work, Noah was involved in an accident – overcorrecting and crashing into a passing dump truck.

“Every time he would code, we would yell, ‘Come on Noah. You have Victoria and Jame-O, you’ve got to come back,’“ said Marie Shrake, Victoria’s Mother. “He would come back. He fought. He coded seven times.”

Marie wrote to the WISH Patrol, asking for help making sure Victoria and Jameson would be well taken care of. The WISH Patrol team quickly set out to plan a baby shower to remember.

The beautiful Biltwell Events Center in Indianapolis played host to the baby shower while Hoaglin Catering provided delicious food.

buybuyBABY donated more than $1,000 in merchandise to outfit Jameson’s nursery.

The Downtown YMCAs donated a free year membership so Victoria and Jameson could take advantage of the wealth of programs offered at the YMCA, including free childcare.

Granite Transformations donated $500 to help finish Jameson’s nursery.

With a full heart, Victoria shared memories and laughs with family and friends – opening presents and a new chapter.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to solicit donations to help Victoria and Jameson.

