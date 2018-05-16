WISH Patrol surprises unsuspecting shoppers at ALDI store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the WISH Patrol first launched in December 2016, WISH-TV viewers have embraced our idea to surprise Hoosiers with big gifts. For our May surprise, we decided to team up with ALDI to surprise unsuspecting shoppers at the grocery store.

Armed with $2,500 in gift cards, the WISH Patrol team visited the newly remodeled ALDI store at 4470 Lafayette Road on a weekday afternoon in early May. ALDI’s Director of Operations Emily Podbelski and District Manager Eric Farr helped us take over the store and surprise shoppers at the checkout stand by paying for their groceries.

From a mom shopping the gluten free selection to a couple in need of a little good news, the WISH Patrol team was there to help.

“My husband’s off work on a work injury, so he’s not working right now,” said ALDI customer Rosie. “Every dollar counts. You really helped us out.”

A mission of kindness, met with a helping hand.

“It really just fit along with us offering great quality products and being able to offer that great quality to the customer at an even lower price by giving it away to them today,” said Emily Podbelski.

This WISH Patrol surprise would not have been possible without the generous support from ALDI. ALDI is investing $30 million to renovate and expand its central Indiana stores over the next several years.

If you or someone you know is interested in supporting an upcoming WISH Patrol surprise, please email wishpatrol@wishtv.com.

