WISH Patrol to surprise summer camp for at-risk youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A summer camp on the city’s near east side is turning kids into the next generation of leaders.

Indianapolis firefighters founded the Saint Florian Center more than 20 years ago. The camp hosts primarily at-risk youth for seven weeks each summer.

Every day after their shifts at the firehouse, firefighters teach the kids, mentor them and instill character traits they can use to be successful later in life.

“The entire philosophy is to teach young people enough about leadership so they can learn to dream and plan again, and just experience life like they never have before,” said Tony Williamson, co-founder of the Saint Florian Center.

The Saint Florian Center is run each year on a very small budget. This year, they needed some help to keep going. The WISH Patrol teamed up with several central Indiana businesses to help ensure the camp can continuing creating leaders for years to come.

