Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

WISH-TV 70th Anniversary, State Fair Stage Collapse

State fair stage collapse

by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On August 13, 2011, WISH-TV photographer Ivan Gratz, alongside his wife Kim, who was a graphics operator at the station were in attendance for one of the most famous, if not most tragic news stories in Central Indiana history.

They tell their experience of the Indiana State Fair Stage collapse in this WISH-TV 70th Anniversary story.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Federal judge refuses Indiana inmate’s...
Indiana News /
Indiana Bacon Festival: A Must-Visit...
Life.Style.Live! /
LL Flooring files for bankruptcy,...
Local News /
Sheriff: Grant Co. road rage...
Local News /
Michael Lewis gives season outlook...
College Basketball /
CricIndy: Bringing the community together...
Life.Style.Live! /
Bailey & Wood hosts annual...
Sports /
Ash & Elm Cider Co....
News /