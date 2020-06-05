WISH-TV broadcasts Democratic Party Convention preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democratic Party candidates including gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers spoke and discussed issues for 90 minutes as part of a preview to next week’s state party convention.

George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement were top of mind. Floyd’s name and picture was spoken and shown just moments into the party chairman’s opening remarks.

The state party convention on June 13 will be unlike any other. Thursday night, history was made as it was live on TV for the first time.

As the party looks to build momentum for November, it focused on several key issues including health care and public education.

Party officials call for an increase in funding for public health in light of the pandemic. They also want to increase money for both public schools and teachers.

Several heavyweights lent their voices in prerecorded remarks, like Rep. Andre Carson and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“The foundation of our way of life has been shaken by a crisis that will define a generation,” Rep. Carson said.

“One thing has become clearer than ever in these recent days and weeks and months is that leadership matters,” Buttigieg said.

The preview also had remarks from Karen Tallian and Jonathan Weinzapfel, both who are candidates for Attorney General. Delegates voting on the race must mail in their ballot by Friday June 12 at 7 p.m.

“Tonight gave us the opportunity to share our values as Democrats through the lens of our panels, through the lens of our candidates and letting people know what the Indiana Democratic Party is about,” Party chairman John Zody said.

Dr. Woody Myers who will challenge Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) in November shared how this is not a time for celebration but a time to mourn both those affected by coronavirus and the death of George Floyd.

“His murder has sparked a revolution with protests seen now around the world,” Myers said.

He also said growing up in the 1960s in Indianapolis as an African American gave him experiences which channeled his anger into action.

“In times like these, it can be difficult to remember not to paint everyone in authority, especially those in law enforcement, with the same brush,” Myers said. “Law enforcement today is far part of the solution than it was in the past.”

While this race has been unlike any other, no big rallies round the state, no door-to-door campaigning for safety reasons, Myers says he believes he can win.

“I think people are ready for a change. I think that the country knows that what we’re doing isn’t right. We’ve got to move forward not backward, so I’m still very optimistic.”

While sticking to the traditional schedule and format as much as possible, the convention on June 13 will be all virtual.

Party officials will announce the Attorney General candidate after the mailed in ballots are counted.

WISH-TV is broadcasting the Republican Convention preview on June 18 both on air and online.