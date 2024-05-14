WISH-TV expands sports content, adding Pac-12 football, matchup with Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CW Network, which airs programming on WISH-TV, announced via press release on Tuesday that it will be the broadcast home for 11 Pac-12 football games featuring Oregon State and Washington State during the upcoming 2024 season. This includes a September 21 tilt between Oregon State and the Purdue Boilermakers.

The season kicks off on Saturday, August 31 with a doubleheader featuring Portland State at Washington State (3:00-6:30pm ET) and Idaho State at Oregon State (6:30-10:00pm ET).

Adding the Pac-12 conference to The CW’s growing roster of live sports gives the network coast-to-coast coverage in key markets and solidifies our position as a national player in college sports,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “The CW will truly be a destination for all sports fans this fall with impressive weekend lineups consisting of Pac-12 football, ACC football, LIV Golf and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff races.”

“We are thrilled to announce this national partnership with The CW,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Oregon State and Washington State football student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams’ successes.”

Pac-12 football joins ACC football, the final tournaments of the LIV Golf season and the network debut of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The CW is also home to Inside the NFL, 100 Days to Indy and WWE NXT.

The CW aired two college football games that delivered over 1 million live Total Viewers according to Nielsen and set a viewership record for the most-watched Saturday national primetime in network history. The CW is poised to broadcast over 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025.

Below is the Pac-12 football schedule for The CW Network:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

3:00-6:30pm Portland State at Washington State

6:30-10:00pm Idaho State at Oregon State

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

10:00pm-1:30am San Jose State at Washington State

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

8:30pm-12:00am Purdue at Oregon State

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

6:30-10:00pm Colorado State at Oregon State

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

3:30-7:00pm or 10:00pm-1:30am* UNLV at Oregon State

3:30-7:00pm or 10:00pm-1:30am* Hawaii at Washington State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

3:30-7:00pm or 10:30pm-2:00am* San Jose State at Oregon State

3:30-7:00pm or 10:30pm-2:00am* Utah State at Washington State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

6:30-10:00pm Washington State at Oregon State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

6:30-10:00pm Wyoming at Washington State