WISH-TV expands weekend Daybreak news coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV, the CW affiliate, owned by Nexstar Media Group and serving the Indianapolis market, announced Tuesday its plans to expand its weekend morning local news programming by one additional hour beginning Saturday.

News 8’s Daybreak is going “All Local All Morning” by bringing central Indiana viewers more local news coverage that will air from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Randy Ingram, vice president and general manager of WISH-TV, said:

Viewers continue to tell us their lives are getting busier. Thus, their days are starting earlier. We’re constantly looking for ways to broaden our commitment as Your Local News Source. WISH-TV’s News 8 offers 70 hours per week of local news and programming, more than any other station in Central Indiana. Many of those newscasts are in underserved time periods for local news. This Daybreak expansion fills another one of those voids.”

WISH-TV is one of only three stations in the Indianapolis market providing local weekend morning news. In addition, WISH-TV’s News 8 will be the only television broadcaster in central Indiana to feature a continuous block of local news and weather coverage all morning, every day.

This weekend local news expansion is the latest example of how WISH-TV’s News 8 is living up to its mission to bring central Indiana the most comprehensive live, local coverage available in the market. As “Your Local News Source,” News 8 has a strong history of responding to the needs of viewers.

The commitment to local news programming, combined with the 24/7 support of digital content delivery through WISHTV.com and mobile apps, gives audiences more opportunities to access the local content they want and the information they need at a time that is convenient for their schedules.