WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo.

“Jasmine has distinguished herself as an I-Team 8 reporter over the past year garnering an Emmy nomination for her work while creating many new fans throughout Indiana,” Carl said.

“I’m excited to work with our talented producers, production team, reporters, and sports department to elevate the weekend shows to new heights. The sky is the limit!” Minor said.

Jasmine is passionate about fighting child exploitation in underserved communities and volunteers her time at local domestic battery shelters.

Prior to joining WISH-TV last year, Minor held reporting and anchoring positions in Cincinnati and Ft. Myers. She also worked as an analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NCAA Division I tennis. As a young athlete Jasmine competed in national tennis tournaments locally at North Central and Carmel High Schools.

Jasmine also serves on the board of the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists. This change will take effect October 1.