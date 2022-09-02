News

WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, adds state’s only full-time television Education Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Jade Jackson is joining WISH-TV focusing exclusively as an Education Reporter.

Jackson has television reporting experience at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of the University of North Texas.

This will be a homecoming for Jackson. She grew up in Indianapolis and became interested in broadcasting in elementary school. While at Ben Davis High School, Jade worked for the school’s newspaper and television station.

“I look forward to serving the people of my hometown and the entire state of Indiana,” Jackson said. “I have a passion for education and sharing stories that matter to students, parents and school districts.”

Jackson enjoys volunteering her time with children and at-risk youth helping them with their personal and educational development.

“As Indiana’s Education Station, WISH-TV’s expanded initiatives and specialty reporting will serve as another example of our commitment to being Focused on Family and Community,” Carl said. “Growing up in the Indianapolis Public School System, we feel Jade is a perfect fit for this position.”

Jackson begins her work at WISH-TV on September 6th.