WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers

INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.

“This project puts WISH-TV on a very short list of studios with this quality and scope of technology,” Meyers said. “We are honored to be selected as the partner for the innovative project, especially given that we are headquartered just up the road in Bluffton, Indiana. The new 4K wall delivers exceptional quality video, and I know the viewers will appreciate the results.”

“The new innovative studio is designed with the viewer in mind,” McCoy said. “The studio shows our commitment to offering the best news service to our community, and the technological advancements are our way of investing in the future of news.”

The studio now has over 300 individualpanels that display stunning visuals. The curved video wall provides the best image quality available on the market today with a pixel pitch of 1.5 mm which equates to a pixel-by-pixel 4K for our graphics, images, and videos.

The new set is also complimented and enhanced by a brand-new 3D animated graphics and lighting package that will surely provide an added visual complement to our viewers.

With over 80 hours of news and local entertainment broadcasted weekly, viewers from across the state will now experience locally produced network quality production.