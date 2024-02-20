WISH-TV medical expert: Flu spike shows virus still going strong

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blue skies and bright sunshine this week may scream “Spring!” to the senses, but health experts warn one wintertime danger is far from over.

Flu numbers are still concerning in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health Influenza dashboard puts the current activity level as high,” with seven deaths linked to influenza added across the state in the last week. The numbers appear to be higher in central and southern Indiana.

Currently, the state says more than 5% of all emergency room visits in Marion County are from flu-like symptoms. Parke County has the state’s hottest spot, with flu-like symptoms prompting more than 17% of all ER visits.

WISH-TV’s new medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon focused on the flu and other respiratory illnesses in the Daybreak’s Morning Checkup on Tuesday.

“It’s common for us to see flu virus peak from October through February, but it can extend even on to May in a climate like we have here,” Gordon says.

She also pointed to possible problems through and after spring break travel. “Oftentimes, if people are traveling to more tropical areas, they may catch the flu and then bring that back home to Indiana.”

It’s far from an Indiana-only problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions “…seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally.”

Indiana’s nearest neighbors are not faring any better: Kentucky matches Indiana with “high” activity, while Michigan and Ohio are “very high.” Several southeastern and southwestern states also show “high” levels, with New Mexico reporting the most dire current counts in the country.

Gordon says she’s interested to see if we have a further local spike fueled in part by the tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors and countless close interactions over NBA All-Star weekend. She says some straightforward tips are worth remembering, especially in a community that often hosts major events.

“You just want to make sure that you’re being mindful of your distance around others,” she said. “If you’re sick, consider staying out of these larger crowds. But if you are feeling well just again, be mindful of your distance from others. If you end up being around someone exhibiting symptoms or coughing or sneezing, make sure that you’re washing your hands regularly at home.”

Gordon’s conversation also covered current COVID-19 numbers, RSV concerns, and when to be concerned if you have a cough that seems like it just won’t go away.

For all the answers, watch the video above.