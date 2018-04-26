WISH-TV receives 13 local Emmy Award nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2018 local Emmy Award nominations came out Thursday morning and WISH-TV received several nominations across 13 categories.

The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather. 

WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:

  • Weekend Newscast – Market 21-40: Julian Grace, Maggie Contreras and Scott Davis
  • Breaking News: “Bridge Collapse,” Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway, Nina Criscuolo and Kevin Ratermann
  • Investigative Series: Bennett Haeberle
  • Education/Schools – News Single Story/Series/Feature: ” Lunch Shaming,” Lauren Lowrery, Kevin Ratermann
  • Human Interest – Single Story: “Prison Horses,” Scott Sander, Shawn Pierce
  • Politics/Government – Single Story/Series: “Profiting Off Prisoners,” Bennett Haeberle
  • Community Service: Randy Ingram
  • Talent – Anchor: Lauren Lowrery
  • Talent – Reporter – Live: Nina Criscuolo
  • Talent – Reporter – Sports: Charlie Clifford
  • Video Journalist – Within 24 Hours: Tim McNicholas, Nick Natario
  • Video Journalist – Unlimited Time: Nick Natario, Nina Criscuolo
  • Graphic Arts: Chris Newman

