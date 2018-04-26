WISH-TV receives 13 local Emmy Award nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2018 local Emmy Award nominations came out Thursday morning and WISH-TV received several nominations across 13 categories.
The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather.
WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:
- Weekend Newscast – Market 21-40: Julian Grace, Maggie Contreras and Scott Davis
- Breaking News: “Bridge Collapse,” Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway, Nina Criscuolo and Kevin Ratermann
- Investigative Series: Bennett Haeberle
- Education/Schools – News Single Story/Series/Feature: ” Lunch Shaming,” Lauren Lowrery, Kevin Ratermann
- Human Interest – Single Story: “Prison Horses,” Scott Sander, Shawn Pierce
- Politics/Government – Single Story/Series: “Profiting Off Prisoners,” Bennett Haeberle
- Community Service: Randy Ingram
- Talent – Anchor: Lauren Lowrery
- Talent – Reporter – Live: Nina Criscuolo
- Talent – Reporter – Sports: Charlie Clifford
- Video Journalist – Within 24 Hours: Tim McNicholas, Nick Natario
- Video Journalist – Unlimited Time: Nick Natario, Nina Criscuolo
- Graphic Arts: Chris Newman
