WISH-TV receives 13 local Emmy Award nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2018 local Emmy Award nominations came out Thursday morning and WISH-TV received several nominations across 13 categories.

The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather.

WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:

Weekend Newscast – Market 21-40 : Julian Grace, Maggie Contreras and Scott Davis

: Julian Grace, Maggie Contreras and Scott Davis Breaking News: “Bridge Collapse,” Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway, Nina Criscuolo and Kevin Ratermann

“Bridge Collapse,” Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway, Nina Criscuolo and Kevin Ratermann Investigative Series : Bennett Haeberle

: Bennett Haeberle Education/Schools – News Single Story/Series/Feature : ” Lunch Shaming,” Lauren Lowrery, Kevin Ratermann

: ” Lunch Shaming,” Lauren Lowrery, Kevin Ratermann Human Interest – Single Story : “Prison Horses,” Scott Sander, Shawn Pierce

: “Prison Horses,” Scott Sander, Shawn Pierce Politics/Government – Single Story/Series : “Profiting Off Prisoners,” Bennett Haeberle

: “Profiting Off Prisoners,” Bennett Haeberle Community Service : Randy Ingram

: Randy Ingram Talent – Anchor : Lauren Lowrery

: Lauren Lowrery Talent – Reporter – Live : Nina Criscuolo

: Nina Criscuolo Talent – Reporter – Sports : Charlie Clifford

: Charlie Clifford Video Journalist – Within 24 Hours : Tim McNicholas, Nick Natario

: Tim McNicholas, Nick Natario Video Journalist – Unlimited Time : Nick Natario, Nina Criscuolo

: Nick Natario, Nina Criscuolo Graphic Arts: Chris Newman

