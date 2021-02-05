WISH-TV signs Randy Ollis to multiyear deal with expanded role

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced that veteran meteorologist Randy Ollis has signed a multiyear deal.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed a new long-term contract with WISH-TV to keep me at the station for another two-and-a-half years in a new-and-improved role” announced Ollis. “I get to keep telling you the weather every weekday while having more on-air fun with my Daybreak and Indy Style friends, along with connecting and engaging with all of my Facebook fans!”

“As Randy marks his 65th birthday today, Feb. 5, we are very happy to announce that Randy will continue to be a part of the WISH-TV family with only slight changes to his daily routine.” said McCoy. “Starting in March, Randy will start his day later in the morning with expanded duties on Indy Style while continuing weather for Midday at 11a.m.”

WISH-TV News Director Al Carl said, “Randy’s got the kind of TV talent you can’t teach. He is the genuine article on-screen and off. We’re proud to have Randy extend his commitment to WISH-TV.”

“Randy has been a popular fixture on Indy Style since we went on the air in 2009 and we are delighted to have the opportunity to expand that relationship,” said Peggy McClelland, Indy Style Executive Producer. “Randy is family, Randy is fun, Randy is the real deal, and we can’t wait for the adventure to begin! “

Randy grew up in Elgin, Illinois, went to school at Northern Illinois University and worked in Wausau, Wisconsin and Dayton, Ohio before coming to Indy.

In 1984, when Ollis moved to Indianapolis, the Colts moved into the RCA Dome. Today, Randy is best known for his loveable personality, silly jokes, and of course, his love of donuts. He has become one of the most recognizable personalities on local television in addition to having the largest Facebook fan-base of any television personality on the state with over 100,000 fans.

Randy says he is looking forward to his new schedule and not getting up in the middle of the night as he has done for decades. He says it will give him more time to spend with Alison, his wife of 40 years, his four daughters and five grandchildren.