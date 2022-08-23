News

WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season

INDIANAPOLIS – August 23, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show.

SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is part of NCAA Division I sports. The weekly broadcasts will include the popular HBCU halftime shows in their entirety, featuring some of the most entertaining marching bands in the country.

The Kick-Off Show on September 3 from 12pm to 3pm will be a star-studded pre-season show featuring the nation’s top Gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers, in addition to HBCU alums. The top must-watch games this season include Southern vs Texas Southern on September 17 and Florida A&M vs Grambling State on October 15.

“Circle City Broadcasting is committed to offering unique and diverse programming, and we are excited to expand our sports lineup to include this power-packed conference,” McCoy said.

SWAC 2022 football TV schedule on WISH-TV

* All times Eastern.