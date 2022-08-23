News

WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS – August 23, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show.

SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is part of NCAA Division I sports.  The weekly broadcasts will include the popular HBCU halftime shows in their entirety, featuring some of the most entertaining marching bands in the country.

The Kick-Off Show on September 3 from 12pm to 3pm will be a star-studded pre-season show featuring the nation’s top Gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers, in addition to HBCU alums. The top must-watch games this season include Southern vs Texas Southern on September 17 and Florida A&M vs Grambling State on October 15.

“Circle City Broadcasting is committed to offering unique and diverse programming, and we are excited to expand our sports lineup to include this power-packed conference,” McCoy said.

SWAC 2022 football TV schedule on WISH-TV

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 3
HBCU Go Football Kick-Off Show – 12pm

Saturday, Sept. 10
Albany State at Florida A&M – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Sept. 17
Southern vs. Texas Southern – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Sept. 24
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 1
Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Oct. 8
Grambling State at Alabama A&M – 2pm

Saturday, Oct. 15
Florida A&M at Grambling State – 2pm

Saturday, Oct. 22
Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State – 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 29
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 5
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 12
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 19
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – 2pm

*Schedule subject to change.

