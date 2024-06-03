WISH-TV to join Indy Juneteenth Parade & Festival 2024

WISH-TV is happy to participate in the Indy Juneteenth Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 15 at Military Park.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the festival starts at noon.

WISH-TV will join the parade with a vehicle and have a booth at the festival.

You can find more information about the event at https://www.indyjuneteenth.org/.

Indy Juneteenth INC. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life within the black community in Indiana.

Their mission revolves around fostering celebration and economic advancement through innovative events and programs highlighting the essence of freedom, Juneteenth, and other marginalized Black American traditions.

In 2024, Indy Juneteenth INC. and its partners invite everyone to join them for an exciting week of events from June 12th to the 19th.

Notably, they’re proud to host one of the country’s largest Juneteenth festivals, now in its 7th year, on June 15th at Military Park in Indianapolis.

It promises to be an unforgettable celebration of culture and community.