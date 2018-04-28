WISH-TV wins 5 SPJ awards for work in Indiana journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s 24-Hour News 8 was honored Friday by the The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The organization held their annual Best of Indiana journalism awards banquet at the Indianapolis Marriott North.
The awards recognized the outstanding work in journalism during 2017.
WISH-TV accepted five awards, including first place for Breaking News Coverage.
Full List of Winners:
- First Place – Breaking News Coverage – “Bridge Collapse” – Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway, Nina Criscuolo and Kevin Ratermann
- Second Place – Education Coverage – “Lunch Shaming” – Lauren Lowrey and Kevin Ratermann
- Third Place – Documentary or Special – “Indiana’s Most Wanted” – Trey Friedrichs
- Third Place – Continuing Coverage – “Justice for Abby and Libby” – Allen Carl
- Third Place – Newscast – “24-Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. (Funeral of Lt. Aaron Allan) – Maggie Contreras, Julian Grace and Scott Davis