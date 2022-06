Life.Style.Live!

WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun kicks of Charity Golf Classic to benefit Teachers Treasures

WISH-TV sports director Anthony Calhoun is kicking off his annual AC Charity Golf Classic Monday.

It raises money for teachers treasures and gathers much-needed school supplies for students in need.

A collection of the most prominent figures of the sports community of Central Indiana come together for this special summer tradition.

He joined us from the Woodland Country Club with a live look from the event.

Watch the video above to hear from him.