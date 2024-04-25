WISH-TV’s Peggy McClelland to be inducted into prestigious Gold Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced their 2024 inductees into their prestigious Gold Circle.

The NATAS Central Great Lakes Chapter Gold Circle honor broadcast professionals who achieve a 50+ year career in the broadcasting industry.

WISH-TV is proud to share that Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment Executive Producer Peggy McClelland will be honored during this year’s Emmy gala weekend on June 22 in Cleveland.

DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President & CEO of Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV, said, “It is not very often that you get to work with ‘legends.’ Congratulations Peggy McClelland for this worthy induction! Your passion and commitment to localism and executive producing is second to none! Your work and leadership at Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment is appreciated by your employees and clients! Onward and upward!”

Ms. McClelland said “I am honored and humbled to have been selected to join this amazing group of broadcast professionals. Few people have the chance that we do to not only make a difference in our community but to be enriched by the people who we meet along the way.”

Peggy McClelland has worked at television stations in Indiana and Hawaii including WTTV, WNDY, KFVE and WISH-TV, and owned two of her own companies. As the Executive Producer of Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment, Peggy leads the non-news programming at WISH-TV, including Business, Equity & Opportunities, Life.Style.Live!, All Indiana Bets, Celebrating Moments specials, and more. The Emmy-award winning producer was inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2022.

Peggy’s history in the industry has made her uniquely qualified to take on WISH-TV’s commitment to local programming. Ms. McClelland’s broadcast career began in 1973 with Ball State Radio and as a freelance voice-over talent. Her first TV station job came in 1976 as a Production Technician at WTTV shortly after graduating. She rose through the ranks and in June 1987, she was promoted to Production Manager.

In November 1989, Ms. McClelland left Indiana to assume the role of Production Manager for KFVE-TV in Honolulu, Hawaii, a position she held until 1993. During that time, she also had the opportunity to teach advance production courses at Chaminade University. Her first company, Professional Productions and Promotions, was established in 1993 along with her partner Peter Mago on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Their services included project creative, time buying, location & studio production, talent services, post-production, print, radio, event promotion and various support services.

Ms. McClelland took the position of Executive Producer in charge of Production at WTTV-TV in December of 1997. In February 23, 2001 WTTV combined the Production and Promotion departments under Ms. McClelland’s leadership.

Over the years Ms. McClelland has produced a wide variety of sports and entertainment programs and served as the Executive Producer for the statewide Hoosier Millionaire Game Show.

Her second company, Producers Plus, Inc., was an independent production company specializing in local program production. In 2010, Ms. McClelland was brought in to create the successful one hour “Indy Style” for WISH-TV, which for over 10 years was the only daily local live lifestyle program in Indianapolis. In 2022, she was a driving force behind the shows rebranding to “Life.Style.Live!” In addition to creating numerous Emmy nominated specials for WISH, she helped create the new “All Indiana Bets” show in 2020 and Business, Equity & Opportunities in 2022.

In November 2021, she was promoted to Creative Services Director at WISH-TV to not only oversee the station’s creative departments, but to act at the Executive Producer for their lifestyle content, non-news station specials, and remote productions.

Peggy lives in Speedway, Indiana and she has two grown sons.