With anticipation, drivers prepare for Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The stress of bump day and qualifying has come and gone. Less than one week stands between drivers and the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I was so happy for quals to be over just so I could flip the switch in my brain and worry about the race car. It’s so different around here in race trim as opposed to just seeing how fast the car can go. That’s what we came here to do, to win the race. So I’m really looking forward to it,” said Marco Andretti.

Just because you qualified up front doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for the whole race.

“You’ve got to pace yourself, for one. This is a great accomplishment, but it’s not why we came here. That’s why today is important to get back on track and keep working on the race car. Make it as good as we can. Myself, Spencer and Danica will be out there working together and running in traffic as much as we can to get it tuned up for the race,” said Ed Carpenter, who will start at the pole position on Sunday.

Drivers can breathe a sigh of relief because they have secured a spot in the field of 33. Their new challenge? Managing the anticipation of having to wait almost a week to get out and race.

“I would love it if the race was tomorrow. That would be awesome, but it’s just how the 500 goes. It’s just a big monthlong event. I’m looking forward to it,” said Will Power.

“I wish we could race sooner. That’s part of the show. It’s what Indy is all about. It’s a big build-up, and that’s what makes this race so special,” said Simon Pagenaud.

It’s a special race that could make or break the career of a driver.