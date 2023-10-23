With only 1 race left before NASCAR’s Championship 4 is set, drama awaits in Martinsville

Denny Hamlin (11) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR’s 2023 season has entered its next-to-last week. Good luck figuring out what’ll happen over the 500 laps around Martinsville’s tight oval this coming weekend.

Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., and Chris Buescher all still have a shot at joining Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in the Championship 4 at Phoenix on Nov. 5. That’ll be the race that decides the Cup Series title.

A win at Martinsville for any of the playoff drivers would secure an automatic berth in the trophy race. Otherwise, break out the calculators.