Witnesses help police arrest hit-and-run suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two bystanders and an off-duty police officer are credited with aiding in the capture of a suspect in connection to a Monday morning hit-and-run that critically injured an east side kindergarten teacher.

Police arrested 36-year-old Juana Loa. She is accused of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license. She was in the Marion County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Staff at the Fervent Care Christian Academy day care and school and Indianapolis metro police said that one of their kindergarten teachers, Jessica Parks, 27, was on her way to work about 7:15 a.m. Monday. She usually rides an IndyGo bus to North 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, then gets a ride the final half-mile to Fervent Care Christian Academy.

School bus driver and coworker Van Wilson said their coworker who usually picks up Parks had missed her initial call and called her back. Wilson said their coworker offered to pick Parks up, but she declined, saying she was almost there.

“She said, ‘It’s nice; nice breeze. I’m going to walk.’ And she did,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he saw the teacher take two steps off the sidewalk onto 38th Street when a woman in a light-colored Nissan sedan struck her, knocking her onto the car and to the street. Wilson said his coworker struggled to the sidewalk, and the driver took off.

“In my mind I said, ‘God, what do I do? Do I go to my coworker or do I go after this car?'” Wilson said, “and I saw that she was sitting up, and so I said, ‘She’s probably going to be all right.’ So, I made the conscious decision then to go after the car.”

One other bystander in a vehicle began the pursuit, according to Wilson. He said his main objective was to follow the vehicle but took the opportunity to pull in front of her at German School Road and 38th Street, a half-mile away, and cut her off.

He said the female driver attempted to flee on foot, but he spoke to her directly.

“With the little Spanish that I know I told her, ‘Siéntate, sit down, remain in the car, turn the car off,'” he said, “and eventually she did.”

Wilson said an off-duty officer arrived and put the woman in handcuffs until more officers arrived.

“They saw something and they were taking action. Somebody was calling the police, somebody else was following that vehicle and ultimately they blocked someone from leaving the scene,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, a public information officer for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Gillespie said the department does not recommend trying to block a suspect from leaving because you could put yourself in danger, but he and the other officers are grateful Wilson’s actions and the quick work of the off-duty IMPD East District officer worked in this instance.

“If we’re able to do that in more situations, we will definitely see a safer Indianapolis,” he said.

“You’ve gotta make up in your mind,” Wilson said. “If we’re going to take the streets back and take our community back, then we have got to act when something’s going on.”

Police said the kindergarten teacher was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive her injuries.

Gillespie said the suspect is still in custody, pending blood tests and potential charges.

Wilson said his prayers are for the quick and full recovery of his co-worker.

“My prayers go up to God for them that she will make a speedy recovery and be able to return to work and that she won’t have any medical issues as a result of her injuries,” he said.