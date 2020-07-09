Woman arrested after Bloomington protesters injured in hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has been arrested after two protesters were injured in an incident in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department said 66-year-old Christi Bennett of Scottsburg has been arrested in the case.

Police tracked Bennett to a motel in Scottsburg. Police say they located the vehicle in the parking lot, then saw Bennett and a man who was a passenger in the vehicle exit the motel room.

She faces two preliminary counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to BPD, Bennett was behind the wheel Monday night at 4th and Walnut streets when her passenger got out to remove an electric scooter from the road.

A woman, later identified as 29-year-old Chaz Mottinger, got in front of the vehicle and placed her hands on the hood.

The vehicle began to move forward and Mottinger ended up on the hood of the vehicle. Another person clung to the side of the vehicle.

The pair remained on the vehicle for two blocks until it turned at 6th Street.

Mottinger was knocked unconscious when she fell from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital.

The other person, an unidentified 35-year-old man, had abrasions on his arms.