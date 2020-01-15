Woman crashes car into game store on west side, flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a woman who witnesses say fled after she crashed her car into a store on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, first responders were called to the 6600 block of West Washington Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a woman crashing her car into a business.

Video from 6667 W Washington St of the female driver who fled the scene after she drove a car into the building. If you recognize this driver please contact @IMPDnews. pic.twitter.com/QqOi7XnixD — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 15, 2020

Authorities say four people inside Midwest Gamez were not injured during the incident. The driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. According to Wayne Township Fire Department, the woman was turning left to go southbound on Sigsbee Street when she kept turning left and crashed into the game store.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the incident and searching for the woman.

Jeremy Stephens, the owner of Midwest Gamez, told News 8 he was sitting inside his store, playing cards with a couple of customers when the woman crashed into the side of the building. He saw the woman walk away from the scene and then return to the vehicle for her purse.

“We’re sitting here and we hear a ‘pop’ and there’s a fraction of a second and you feel, you see stuff starting to fly and you hear the cardboard crackle down and the car come in,” said Stephens. “And then when you’re looking at the car there’s fluid from the car coming down draining underneath and smoke coming from the car. And it was a fairly nice car before that and we thought she would want to be there and she was already taking off before we even had a chance to get to the door.”

According to Stephens, the woman was last seen walking eastbound on Washington Street toward I-465.

No other details have been released at this time.