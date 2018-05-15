Woman crashes new car through her own south side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman escaped a crash without injuries after firefighters say she hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, driving her new car into her own south side apartment.

Crews with Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the Winchester Village Apartments in the 2000 block of East Stop 11 Road just before 8 p.m. Monday on a report of a structure collapse.

A collapse rescue team from IFD was sent to assess the damage to the woman’s apartment.

The front third of the woman’s car hung through her window, the tires suspended over her dining table and couch, photos show.