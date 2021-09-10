News

Woman critically injured, dog killed in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was critically injured and a dog was killed in a Lawrence crash Friday morning, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Police said an Acura, driven by a 33-year-old woman, was headed east on Pendleton Pike when, for an unknown reason, when the vehicle crossed the center line. The Acura proceeded to strike a pickup truck, driven by a man in his 60s, which was headed west on Pendleton Pike.

The woman was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A dog in the Acura at the time of the crash was killed, according to police.

The man was also taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. However, police said he was awake and talking at the time of transportation.