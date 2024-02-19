Woman dead, 5 people injured in Waffle House shooting on the southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman is dead and five other people are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says the situation started as a fight at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning both inside and outside the restaurant, near Southern Avenue and Lynhurst Drive. That’s not far from the airport, close to I-70 and I-465 near a busy area with hotels and other restaurants.

Investigators say the shooting started as a fight between two groups that escalated into gunfire. Police are trying to determine if any of the people who are hurt, fired guns.

Paramedics took five of the people who were shot to local hospitals, where the woman died. Officers say as of Monday morning, three men and another woman are stable. Police say a fourth man showed up with a gunshot wound to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say several witnesses stayed on scene and are cooperating with police. Detectives also say the Waffle House has working surveillance cameras that police are currently reviewing.

As of early Monday morning, no one was under arrest. Officers are emphasizing that a fight should never end this way.

“Well you know if you have conflict, don’t resort to violence to solve it. You know, try to talk it out, and if you can’t talk it out, walk away. Somebody’s life is not worth all of this,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov. Media inquiries should be sent to IMPD.PublicAffairs@indy.gov