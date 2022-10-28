News

Woman dead after overturning vehicle into tree

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) –A woman in Wayne County died after crashing her vehicle into a tree Thursday evening.

Officers with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 8:03 p.m. in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Cambridge City, Indiana. When they arrived, police say they found a 1997 maroon GMC Jimmy along the road that was severely damaged. They say the driver, 29-year-old Ashley Barrett, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release, Barrett was wearing her seatbelt.

Police say her 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled toward police once they arrived. He was taken to a hospital and reunited with his father.

After further investigation, police say Barrett was traveling east bound at a high speed. Her vehicle then ran off the south side of Boyd Road then swerved back onto the roadway. Her vehicle then began to roll before hitting a large tree. Investigators believe speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash.