News

Woman dead after overturning vehicle into tree

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) –A woman in Wayne County died after crashing her vehicle into a tree Thursday evening.

Officers with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 8:03 p.m. in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Cambridge City, Indiana. When they arrived, police say they found a 1997 maroon GMC Jimmy along the road that was severely damaged. They say the driver, 29-year-old Ashley Barrett, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release, Barrett was wearing her seatbelt.

Police say her 5-year-old son suffered minor injuries and crawled toward police once they arrived. He was taken to a hospital and reunited with his father.

After further investigation, police say Barrett was traveling east bound at a high speed. Her vehicle then ran off the south side of Boyd Road then swerved back onto the roadway. Her vehicle then began to roll before hitting a large tree. Investigators believe speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats

Politics /

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

News /

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

National /

Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition deal

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.