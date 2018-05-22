Woman dies after shooting at KFC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner has identified 20-year-old Quiana Toussaint as the woman who died Tuesday after being shot Saturday afternoon in a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the KFC at 7215 Michigan Road, near the intersection of West 71st Street and Michigan Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in a news release that officers came into contact with the woman with an apparent gunshot wound inside the doorway at the entrance.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant possibly in connection with a dispute, officers at the scene said Saturday.

Detectives later determined the shooting was not a random act, the release said, and the case remains a death investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office would determine if criminal charges are filed.

It’s unclear whether employees or customers at the restaurant were involved in the shooting. A suspect fled the scene, officers at the scene said Saturday.

Anyone with info should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.