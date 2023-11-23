Woman dies after shot outside home in Lawrence neighborhood

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a woman is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in a neighborhood in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just before midnight Wednesday in the 4600 block of Normal Avenue. The shooting happened just outside a house on Normal Avenue near 47th Street and Franklin Road.

Police at the scene said some kind of fight or argument on the driveway led a 27-year-old woman to come outside, and someone shot her. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s name or said if anyone is in custody.