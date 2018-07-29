Woman dies following collision with deputy in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Camden, Indiana woman is dead following a crash Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:40 on State Road 75, near County Road 425 in Clinton County where police said a woman traveled off the road and overcorrected, striking a police vehicle that was responding to a call.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Amanda Grimes, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The officer involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital complaining of pain.

The investigation remains ongoing.