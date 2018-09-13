Woman dies from injuries sustained in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after originally being listed in critical condition stemming from a shooting in early September.

Officials were originally dispatched out to IU Health Methodist Hospital on reports of a person shot on September 4. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who had been shot. The woman later died of her injuries on September 12.

She was later identified as 28-year-old Daria Bracey.

Investigators learned the shooting took place in the area of 3000 North Ruckle Street and began to canvass the area for evidence.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.