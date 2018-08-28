Woman dies in collision at Seymour intersection

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Seymour Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 800 North and County Road 1300 East.

Early investigations revealed that a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Sharlene Whitsell was traveling on CR 800 before colliding at an intersection with a 2003 Pontiac driven by Betty Lou Hicks. Hicks’ vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a stop.

It is believed Whitsell disregarded a stop sign before the crash.

Hicks was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.

Whitsell was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.