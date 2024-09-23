Woman dies when car strikes semi on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old from Merrillville died Sunday morning in a crash on I-465 near the U.S. 421/Michigan Road interchange, Indiana State Police say.

Alexis Hollins was northbound in a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette when the car suddenly went from the left lane and crossed the other lanes, lost control and hit the rear of a semitractor-trailer stopped on the right shoulder, says a news release issued Sunday night from state police.

“The force of the impact caused the Corvette to go under the back of the trailer subsequently catching fire. Investigators believe high speed was a contributing factor to this crash,” the release said.

Hollins was the only person in the car.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Multiple 911 callers informed authorities about the crash shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday.