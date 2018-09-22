Woman found dead on I-65 near Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A woman who was found dead on I-65 near Columbus Monday evening has been identified.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the woman has been identified as 21-year-old Araceli Macedo of Lexington, Kentucky.

Macedo’s body was found on the shoulder of I-65 NB near the 64.5 mile marker.

The Bartholomew County Cornoner’s Office has ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The woman’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.