Woman hits dump truck in construction zone, BAC 4 times legal threshold

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) – A Pendleton woman, who hit a dump truck in a construction zone Monday evening, had a blood-alcohol content four times the legal threshold, according to the Indiana State Police.

The incident happened on I-69 NB at the mile marker 217, just south of the Pendleton exit at 10:30 p.m.

According to ISP, an officer was sitting with his lights activated in order to make motorists aware of the impending closed left lane and construction zone. In addition to the officer, police say there were two trucks pulling arrow boards a couple hundred yards in front of the officer, also attempting to alert motorists to the upcoming traffic hazard.

However, police say the officer on scene witnessed a fast-moving car approaching in the closed left lane. The officer was forced to swerve left in order to avoid being struck as the approaching vehicle pulled to the right, narrowly missing the officer’s vehicle.

After this near miss, the vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Rachel Whited, continued northbound.Her vehicle missed hitting the first arrow board truck, but eventually went back into the left lane. Her vehicle then struck the second arrow board truck and then finally a sand-filled dump truck.

The collision with the dump truck stopped the vehicle from proceeding any further, before hitting any of the workers just ahead in the construction zone.

Whited was injured, but did show signs of impairment, according to ISP. ISP says Whited tested for a blood alcohol content of .32 percent, four times the legal threshold.

After being taken into custody, Whited was transported to the Madison County Jail.

She faces preliminary charges of OWI and endangerment.