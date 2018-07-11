Woman in critical condition following south split crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman in her 20’s is in critical condition following a crash near the south split Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the accident happened just before 3 a.m.

The female driver was left in critical condition after the vehicle she was driving missed a turn from I-65 SB to I-70 WB. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, then went up a grass hill and eventually rolled over.

IFD says the female driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.